Overview

Dr. Gregory Shannon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Shannon works at Gastroenterology Associates of Texas in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.