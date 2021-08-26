Dr. Gregory Shannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Shannon, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Shannon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Shannon works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Texas17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 220, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 201-1338
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shannon?
Dr. Shannon was willing to listen to my medical issues and plan out a treatment plan for me. Very please with the entire office staff. Would recommend to family and friends.
About Dr. Gregory Shannon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730148495
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shannon works at
Dr. Shannon has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shannon speaks Spanish.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Shannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.