Dr. Gregory Shifrin, MD
Dr. Gregory Shifrin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from SAMARA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Gregory Shifrin OB/GYN1766 E 12TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 743-0505
Doctor Mark Physician PC1502 E 14th St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 743-0505Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Shifrin is a knowledgeable and caring doctor. I would highly recommend him. Thank you doctor for saving me.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1477688604
- SAMARA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Shifrin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shifrin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shifrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shifrin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shifrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Shifrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shifrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shifrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shifrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.