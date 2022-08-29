Dr. Gregory Sholeff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sholeff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Sholeff, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Sholeff, MD
Dr. Gregory Sholeff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.

Dr. Sholeff's Office Locations
Las Vegas Medical Group - Summerlin Primary Care653 N Town Center Dr Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 233-7950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband is a patient of Dr. Sholeff since August 2020. He is AMAZING. He is extremely methodical, receptive, attentive and really good. Dr. Sholeff is an excellent physician with depth of expertise. During many visits and follow ups, he and his office demonstrated the highest level of medical care.
About Dr. Gregory Sholeff, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104924448
Education & Certifications
- In Univ Sch Of Med, Family Medicine
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Sholeff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sholeff accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sholeff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sholeff speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sholeff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sholeff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sholeff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sholeff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.