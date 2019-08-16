See All Vascular Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Gregory Simonian, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Hackensack, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory Simonian, MD

Dr. Gregory Simonian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj New Jersey Med School

Dr. Simonian works at Bergen Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simonian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Moss & Geuder Surgical Group PA
    211 Essex St Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 487-8882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Simonian?

    Aug 16, 2019
    Attentive and caring.
    — Aug 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Simonian, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528017944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    Residency

    Dr. Gregory Simonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simonian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simonian works at Bergen Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Simonian’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

