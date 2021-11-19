Overview

Dr. Gregory Singer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Singer works at Cardiology Consultants of Rochester in Rochester, NY with other offices in Brockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.