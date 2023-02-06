Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slappey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Carrollton Orthopaedic Clinic150 Clinic Ave Ste 101, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (470) 729-2188
Hospital Affiliations
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Truly has a heart to help people, and God has blessed him with the ability to do it well.
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Dr. Slappey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slappey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slappey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slappey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slappey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Slappey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slappey.
