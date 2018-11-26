Dr. Gregory Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Smith, MD
Dr. Gregory Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Gregory W. Smith MD PA1090 E Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 542-1850
Elite. Performance Physical Therapy & Pain Center602 Kaimali Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 412-1100
- 3 5301 N McColl Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 616-5481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had surgery with Dr. Smith on November 2, 2018 for a torn meniscus on my knee. I was very happy with the staff from the time I checked in to my departure after surgery. The staff was friendly and the doctor & PA were helpful in explaining everything that was going to transpire during the procedure. The follow up was great I didn’t have to wait long to be seen. Everything went well to my satisfaction.
About Dr. Gregory Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316928799
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.