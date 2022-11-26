Dr. Smith accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregory Smith, DO
Overview
Dr. Gregory Smith, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Pain Management Services1070 Old Des Peres Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 821-8644
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (636) 386-9224
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In the 20 years I have seen Dr Gregory Smith for chronic pain he has always been very courteous to me. He explains exactly what he is going to do, whether it is an injection, medication or surgery to install a neurostimulator. The staff is also courteous to me. Any phone calls that I have made to his practice are always returned. I would highly recommend Dr Smith.
About Dr. Gregory Smith, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
