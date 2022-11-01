Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Smith, DO
Overview of Dr. Gregory Smith, DO
Dr. Gregory Smith, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists800 5th Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-4280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith is wonderful
About Dr. Gregory Smith, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871533752
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.