Dr. Gregory Soloway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Soloway, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates PC2890 Main St Fl 2, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 375-1200
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3176MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Gastroenterology Associates PC2600 Post Rd, Southport, CT 06890 Directions (203) 375-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent G.I. doctor, plus is compassionate and a good communicator.
About Dr. Gregory Soloway, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Muni Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College Of Med Of Yeshiva University
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soloway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soloway accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soloway has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Soloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.