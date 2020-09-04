Dr. Gregory Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Spencer, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Spencer, MD
Dr. Gregory Spencer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Spencer works at
Dr. Spencer's Office Locations
Spencers Eye Center1200 W Gonzales Rd Ste 200, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 983-0923
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr. visit ever. Dr. Spencer spent enough time with me to completely explain all my options. I left the office feeling completely reassured and confident with his handling my situation. I can not recommend him highly enough....
About Dr. Gregory Spencer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spencer speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.