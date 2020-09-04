Overview of Dr. Gregory Spencer, MD

Dr. Gregory Spencer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Spencer works at Spencers Eye Center in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.