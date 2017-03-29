Overview of Dr. Gregory Spowart, MD

Dr. Gregory Spowart, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Spowart works at Cypress Coast Cardiac Surgeons in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.