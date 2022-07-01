Dr. Gregory Sprung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Sprung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Sprung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Sprung works at
Locations
-
1
Littleton1000 SOUTHPARK DR, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 744-1065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- American Medical Security
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health First Health Plans
- HealthChoice
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sprung?
Thank you for your excellent care and concern… Your 'manner' put me at ease and helped me gain confidence. I appreciated your calm demeanor, attentiveness to my concerns and questions and communication. You are truly a remarkable doctor and professional that I respect and trust.
About Dr. Gregory Sprung, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1699018010
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospital|University Of North Carolina Medical Center
- Emory University Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprung works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.