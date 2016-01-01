Overview of Dr. Gregory Spurgin, MD

Dr. Gregory Spurgin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Spurgin works at Dermatology Inc - Avon in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.