Dr. Gregory Stainer, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Stainer, MD
Dr. Gregory Stainer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Stainer's Office Locations
Gregory Stainer, MD215 CHINA GRADE LOOP, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 393-2331
Millennium Surgery Center Inc3850 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 663-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Stainer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Northwestern Meml Hosp|Northwestern Meml Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
