Dr. Gregory Stainer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (122)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Stainer, MD

Dr. Gregory Stainer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Stainer works at North Bakersfield Dental in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stainer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory Stainer, MD
    215 CHINA GRADE LOOP, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 393-2331
  2. 2
    Millennium Surgery Center Inc
    3850 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 663-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Keratitis
Visual Field Defects
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Gregory Stainer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Korean and Spanish
    • 1295729465
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California San Diego
    • University Of Wisconsin Madison
    • Northwestern Meml Hosp|Northwestern Meml Hospital
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Stainer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stainer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stainer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stainer works at North Bakersfield Dental in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stainer’s profile.

    Dr. Stainer has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stainer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Stainer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stainer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stainer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stainer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

