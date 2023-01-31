Overview of Dr. Gregory Stewart, MD

Dr. Gregory Stewart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical School and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.



Dr. Stewart works at Watauga Orthopedics in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.