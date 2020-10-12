Dr. Gregory Still, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Still is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Still, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Still, DPM
Dr. Gregory Still, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Still works at
Dr. Still's Office Locations
-
1
Table Mountain Foot & Ankle PC3555 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 230, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 422-6043
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Still?
Dr. Gregory Still performed mid-foot fusion surgery and repaired a peroneal nerve in my right foot. I had developed osteoarthritis in both feet. Dr. Still explained options for my problem. Almost 65, I was reluctant about surgery because I was worried about recovery. Dr. Still suggested steroid injections. After three shots, the pain & swelling in my right foot did not go away. Surgery was necessary. Dr. Still was excellent in explaining the procedure. He did not talk down to me. The surgery was on 22 June. The anesthesiologist Dr. Daniels at Lutheran’s SCL explained clearly what his part entailed. Dr. Still called after my surgery to check. I had very painful muscle cramps in my right leg; he immediately prescribed medication to ease that discomfort. He cares. He recommended a great physiotherapist. I still have some ways to go. His front office is very responsive. I would recommend Dr. Still, without hesitation, to anyone seeking to fix their foot problems. Thank you, Dr. Still!
About Dr. Gregory Still, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962513044
Education & Certifications
- Whittier Hosp
- Whittier Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Still has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Still accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Still has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Still works at
Dr. Still speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Still. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Still.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Still, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Still appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.