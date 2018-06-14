Dr. Gregory Stockfish, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockfish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Stockfish, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gregory Stockfish, DPM
Dr. Gregory Stockfish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westerville, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Stockfish works at
Dr. Stockfish's Office Locations
Central Ohio Comprehensive Foot Care LLC575 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 2F, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 891-2828
Delaware Podiatry Center357 W Central Ave, Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (614) 885-8895
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Felt very comfortable with Dr. Stockfish. He was down to earth and seemed to genuinely care about my problem. He was quick but I needed that with my busy schedule. I did not feel rushed at all. When I went back for my second appointment he remembered me from the first visit. Unlike most doctors he was very personable and he did the treatments himself rather than having his assistant come in and do his work. Will definitely refer and be back if needed.
About Dr. Gregory Stockfish, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
