Dr. Gregory Streff, DO

Pulmonary Disease
3.3 (15)
Map Pin Small Grand Blanc, MI
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Streff, DO

Dr. Gregory Streff, DO is a Pulmonologist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.

Dr. Streff works at Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Specialists PC in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Owosso, MI. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Streff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Specialists PC
    9450 S Saginaw Rd Ste E, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 695-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Healthcare
    826 W King St, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 723-5211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Streff, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558314005
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Streff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Streff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Streff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Streff has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Streff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Streff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

