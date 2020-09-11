Dr. Gregory Streff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Streff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Streff, DO
Dr. Gregory Streff, DO is a Pulmonologist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Dr. Streff works at
Dr. Streff's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Specialists PC9450 S Saginaw Rd Ste E, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 695-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Memorial Healthcare826 W King St, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-5211
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Streff?
I ended up in the hospital in terrible shape due to a general physician's two plus weeks of care following a mistaken diagnosis. Dr. Streff and his team at Genesys took me in, immediately and correctly diagnosing the problems as Pulmonary Embolisms and Infarctions. Dr. Streff's care was superb. When finally discharged, he worked with me late at night to change medications and even called around to find a pharmacy with late night hours so I could start the medications immediately. He worked with me for months to stabilize my ever changing levels and changed labs to get quicker and better test results. I always felt like I received very personal care from him and his staff was wonderful. I absolutely went through hell and am so glad that Dr. Streff and his Genesys team was there to get me out.
About Dr. Gregory Streff, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1558314005
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Streff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Streff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Streff works at
Dr. Streff has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Streff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Streff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.