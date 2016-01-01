Dr. Gregory Stroh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Stroh, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Stroh, MD is a Midwife in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Stroh works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stroh?
About Dr. Gregory Stroh, MD
- Midwifery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1023497112
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stroh accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stroh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stroh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stroh works at
Dr. Stroh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.