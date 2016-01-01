Overview of Dr. Gregory Suero-Abreu, MD

Dr. Gregory Suero-Abreu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Saint Clairsville, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Twin City Medical Center and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Suero-Abreu works at Ob Gyn Services Inc. in Saint Clairsville, OH with other offices in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

