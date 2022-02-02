Dr. Gregory Sulkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Sulkowski, MD
Dr. Gregory Sulkowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Ophthalmological Services Inc501 E Broadway Ste 290, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 852-5466
Louisville Glaucoma1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 3427, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 458-9004
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I liked him! He's a technology advocate... but not too young and with solid ophthalmology practice experience.
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1811102080
- Taustine Eye Center, Glaucoma
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Harvard University
- Ophthalmology
