Overview of Dr. Gregory Sulkowski, MD

Dr. Gregory Sulkowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Sulkowski works at Ophthalmological Services Inc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.