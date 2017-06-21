Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Sullivan, MD
Dr. Gregory Sullivan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, UPMC Harrisburg and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center503 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 972-7919
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Sullivan's patient for 27 years...wow!!! There is no one above him? he was the first to correctly diagnose and treat me and will always be my hero. He is caring, professional, everything you want in a mental health professional. I feel as if he saved my life.
About Dr. Gregory Sullivan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1154304897
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
