Dr. Gregory Sutton, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Sutton, MD
Dr. Gregory Sutton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Sutton works at
Dr. Sutton's Office Locations
Covenant Cancer Care Center5400 Mackinaw Rd Fl 5, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 583-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sutton is kind, caring, professional, and very, very knowledgeable. I am thankful that my gynecologist referred me to him.
About Dr. Gregory Sutton, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1568409373
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Duke University Hospital
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutton works at
Dr. Sutton has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.
