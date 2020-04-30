See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Gregory Swor, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Swor, MD

Dr. Gregory Swor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Swor works at SWOR Women's Care in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SWOR Women's Care
    1617 S Tuttle Ave Ste 1A, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4269

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 30, 2020
    First of all, does anyone really want to go to the gynecologist?? Well, I didn’t as it has been a while so I was quite reluctant to go.. After reviewing many doctors I noticed that Swor women’s health had great reviews and even better when I noticed that one of their doctors, Dr. Jenny Lichon has the same approach to health and wellness as I do... yes, I snooped around on Facebook and social media to figure this out.. Let me tell you as a nervous patient, I was more than comforted by her assistant Marissa and the bedside manor of Dr. Lichon. Dr. Lichon was so sweet and gentle and sensitive she felt like one of my trusted friends. I asked her many questions and knew instantly that I would be a patient of hers for as long as I could. Not only were she and Marissa the most pleasant and profesional duo, their office staff was also extremely top notch! Their office is clean, elegant and pleasant and very prompt. To say I recommend this office and Dr. Lichon would be a true understat
    — Apr 30, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Swor, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Swor, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447439245
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • University Of Florida-Jacksonville
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Swor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swor has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Swor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.