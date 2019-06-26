Dr. Gregory Szlyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szlyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Szlyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Szlyk, MD
Dr. Gregory Szlyk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Szlyk works at
Dr. Szlyk's Office Locations
Urology Associates of Fredericksburg1051 Care Way Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3801Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Associates of Fredericksburg4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 204, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 210-3804Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szlyk?
Urology associates is a Professional,courteous, competent and caring practice. Not only for me but for all the patients they see. . I had prostate cancer and I could not have been taken care better by Dr. Dumont and Dr. Szlyk. I have great relationships with the staff there. They have so much compassion for me and my family! Cannot day enough good things about them.
About Dr. Gregory Szlyk, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1447205745
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szlyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szlyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szlyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szlyk has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szlyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Szlyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szlyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szlyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szlyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.