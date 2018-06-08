Overview

Dr. Gregory Szych, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Good Samaritan Regional Health Center, Herrin Hospital, Jackson-madison County General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Szych works at Jackson Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.