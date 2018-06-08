See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jackson, TN
Dr. Gregory Szych, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Szych, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Good Samaritan Regional Health Center, Herrin Hospital, Jackson-madison County General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Szych works at Jackson Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Clinic
    700 W Frst Ave 5 Fl Ste 300, Jackson, TN 38301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    1755 Wittington Pl Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 442-4226
  3. 3
    North Clinic
    2859 Highway 45 Byp, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 422-0267
  4. 4
    Mob
    616 W Forest Ave Fl 5, Jackson, TN 38301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 422-0330
  5. 5
    The Jackson Clinic
    700 W Forest Ave Ste 600, Jackson, TN 38301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 422-0305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Regional Health Center
  • Herrin Hospital
  • Jackson-madison County General Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale
  • SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 08, 2018
    Helps others. Did test no other doctors would do Very professional
    Ang. Wald — Jun 08, 2018
    About Dr. Gregory Szych, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841268521
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple Med Sch
    Residency
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
    Internship
    • St Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Szych, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szych is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szych has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szych has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Szych. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szych.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szych, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szych appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.