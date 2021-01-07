Dr. Gregory Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Taylor, MD
Dr. Gregory Taylor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Kane County Hospital, Mesa View Regional Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
St George Urology LLC1490 E Foremaster Dr Ste 300, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 688-2104
-
2
Dixie Regional Medical Center1380 E Medical Center Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 688-2104
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- Kane County Hospital
- Mesa View Regional Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taylor has been my urologist for several years. He has treated me for BPH, removed a bladder stone and treated me for bladder cancer. I absolutely trust him for giving me the best treatment and would recommend him to anyone looking for a Urologist. He takes the time to listen to you then suggests the best treatment for you without being pushy...he lets you decide. I would give him ten stars but five is as high as it goes!
About Dr. Gregory Taylor, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1932113743
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.