Dr. Gregory Tchejeyan, MD

Sports Medicine
2.9 (31)
Map Pin Small Thousand Oaks, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Tchejeyan, MD

Dr. Gregory Tchejeyan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tchejeyan works at Tchejeyan Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tchejeyan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tchejeyan Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine
    250 Lombard St Ste 1, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-4899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Hip Replacement
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Hip Replacement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 18, 2021
    I love this doctor! He performed surgery on my shoulder years ago and I am still happy with the results. Now I am seeing him for my knees. He always takes his time and listens to everything I say.
    Kim Hafferty — Sep 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Tchejeyan, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Tchejeyan, MD

    Sports Medicine
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1686668188
    • 1689668188
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Adult Reconstruction and Sports Medicine - Beth Israel Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County Medical Center Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Medical Center Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Tchejeyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tchejeyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tchejeyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tchejeyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tchejeyan works at Tchejeyan Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tchejeyan’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tchejeyan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tchejeyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tchejeyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tchejeyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

