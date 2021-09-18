Dr. Gregory Tchejeyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tchejeyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Tchejeyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Tchejeyan, MD
Dr. Gregory Tchejeyan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tchejeyan works at
Dr. Tchejeyan's Office Locations
Tchejeyan Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine250 Lombard St Ste 1, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-4899
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love this doctor! He performed surgery on my shoulder years ago and I am still happy with the results. Now I am seeing him for my knees. He always takes his time and listens to everything I say.
About Dr. Gregory Tchejeyan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Armenian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Adult Reconstruction and Sports Medicine - Beth Israel Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Medical Center Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Los Angeles County Medical Center Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tchejeyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tchejeyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tchejeyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tchejeyan speaks Armenian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tchejeyan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tchejeyan.
