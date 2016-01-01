Dr. Teel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Teel, MD
Dr. Gregory Teel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
- 1 2870 CENTRAL AVE, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 667-7382
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Teel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Teel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.