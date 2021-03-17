Overview

Dr. Gregory Thomas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Thomas works at HH Heart Center Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Aortic Dissection and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.