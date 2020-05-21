See All Cardiologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Gregory Thomas, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gregory Thomas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Care Center Specialist
    2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 104, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-1820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gregory Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407834146
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med School
    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai Med Ctr/ucla
    Internship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
