Dr. Gregory Thoreson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Thoreson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Baylor Dallas Office (Gaston Ave.)3417 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thoreson is a very knowledgeable physician that takes the time to talk and listen to his patients. Dr. Thoreson will go above and beond to make sure his patients are cared for in the best of ways.
About Dr. Gregory Thoreson, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093034126
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Children's Medical Center of Dallas|Dallas VA Med Ctr|Parkland Health And Hospital System|Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thoreson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thoreson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thoreson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thoreson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thoreson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thoreson speaks Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Thoreson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thoreson.
