Dr. Gregory Thoreson, MD

Urology
4.7 (95)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gregory Thoreson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Thoreson works at Urology Clinics of North Texas - Baylor Dallas Office (Gaston Ave.) in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Clinics of North Texas - Baylor Dallas Office (Gaston Ave.)
    3417 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-6021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urethral Stricture
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urethral Stricture

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Thoreson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093034126
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Children's Medical Center of Dallas|Dallas VA Med Ctr|Parkland Health And Hospital System|Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Thoreson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thoreson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thoreson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thoreson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thoreson works at Urology Clinics of North Texas - Baylor Dallas Office (Gaston Ave.) in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Thoreson’s profile.

    Dr. Thoreson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thoreson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Thoreson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thoreson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thoreson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thoreson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

