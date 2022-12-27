Dr. Gregory Tocks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tocks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Tocks, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Tocks, MD
Dr. Gregory Tocks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Willow Street, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Tocks' Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster - Willow Street212 Willow Valley Lakes Dr Ste 201A, Willow Street, PA 17584 Directions (717) 299-4871Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The entire process from first discussions about having hip surgery through post-surgery follow ups went very smoothly. The communication between the doctor and the patient via Care Sense throughout the process works very well. I appreciated being assigned and meeting with the nurse navigator and physical therapist prior to surgery to review all of the necessary steps and make sure all essential exercises were understood. The actual surgery and discharge the same day happened smoothly and very quickly. I was well prepared for what to expect with my recovery upon returning home. At six weeks post surgery, I am no longer needing any pain medication, no longer need any assistive devices to walk, have been back to driving for several weeks and was able to get back to the gym to exercise on the stationary bicycles and practice aqua therapy. My pain level is back down to 0/1. I have a bit of stiffness getting out of bed in the morning but that quickly subsides. I highly recommend Dr. Tocks!
About Dr. Gregory Tocks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1063726446
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA
- Community General, Harrisburg, PA
- Community General Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg, PA
- Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa
- Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tocks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tocks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tocks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tocks has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tocks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tocks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tocks.
