Dr. Gregory Tocks, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory Tocks, MD

Dr. Gregory Tocks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Willow Street, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.

Dr. Tocks works at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LTD. in Willow Street, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tocks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster - Willow Street
    212 Willow Valley Lakes Dr Ste 201A, Willow Street, PA 17584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 299-4871
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gregory Tocks, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1063726446
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA
    • Community General, Harrisburg, PA
    • Community General Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg, PA
    • Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa
    • Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Tocks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tocks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tocks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tocks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tocks works at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LTD. in Willow Street, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tocks’s profile.

    Dr. Tocks has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tocks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tocks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tocks.

