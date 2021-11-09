See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (8)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD

Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Tramuta works at Headache Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tramuta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Headache Center
    900 Walnut St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychiatric Evaluation

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2021
    He is very easy to talk to. He is pleasant and interested.
    Valerie Parry — Nov 09, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1023069135
    Education & Certifications

    • Other Training
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
    • Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tramuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tramuta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tramuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tramuta works at Headache Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tramuta’s profile.

    Dr. Tramuta has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tramuta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tramuta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tramuta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tramuta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tramuta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

