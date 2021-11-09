Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tramuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD
Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Tramuta's Office Locations
Headache Center900 Walnut St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very easy to talk to. He is pleasant and interested.
About Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Other Training
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tramuta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tramuta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tramuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tramuta has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tramuta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tramuta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tramuta.
