Dr. Gregory Tsai, MD
Dr. Gregory Tsai, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Head and Neck Surgical Group1090 Amsterdam Ave Ste 9B, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Goldstein Glenn A MD110 E 59th St Rm 10A, New York, NY 10022 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- Male
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Cantonese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
