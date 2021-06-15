Overview of Dr. Gregory Tsushima, MD

Dr. Gregory Tsushima, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Tsushima works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.