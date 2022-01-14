See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Gregory Urban, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview of Dr. Gregory Urban, MD

Dr. Gregory Urban, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Delta County Memorial Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.

Dr. Urban works at Aesthetic & Reconstructive Plas in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Urban's Office Locations

    Aesthetic & Reconstructive Plas
    1215 N 1st St, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 255-1720

  • Delta County Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Marys Medical Center

Hidradenitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Hidradenitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 14, 2022
    Several highly recommended Doctors described the scariest surgery possible; risk losing eyesight, control of eyelid and tear duct. What Dr Urban accomplished, the highly recommended said it could not be done. Dr Urban is a Saint with a God given gift. I suggest you schedule an appt with his assistant Lisa asap; 970 255 1720
    Curt — Jan 14, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Urban, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Urban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Urban has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Urban works at Aesthetic & Reconstructive Plas in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on Dr. Urban’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Urban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

