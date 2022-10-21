Dr. Gregory Van Stavern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Stavern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Van Stavern, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Van Stavern, MD
Dr. Gregory Van Stavern, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Van Stavern's Office Locations
Center for Outpatient Health4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 362-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Advanced Medicine-Eye Center4921 Parkview Pl Ste 12C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to him by a cohort. He has done admirably with this 80 plus aged patient. His 'Fellowship' doctor is also trying her best as she is learning along side him. My eyesight and probably future rest in his hands. Thank you Dr. Van Stavern.
About Dr. Gregory Van Stavern, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1134166051
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Pa Hospital Uphs
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
