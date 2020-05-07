Overview

Dr. Gregory Vardakis, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Independence, MO. They completed their fellowship with Truman Medical Center - Hospital Hill Campus



Dr. Vardakis works at Jackson County Gastroenterology in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.