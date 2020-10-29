Overview of Dr. Gregory Varjabedian, DO

Dr. Gregory Varjabedian, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Varjabedian works at Ent. Specialists PC in Novi, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI, Farmington Hills, MI and Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.