Dr. Gregory Velat, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Velat, MD

Dr. Gregory Velat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.

Dr. Velat works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Velat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 505, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Hemorrhage
Pathological Spine Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Pathological Spine Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Gregory Velat, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417031691
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Velat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velat works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Velat’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Velat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

