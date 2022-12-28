Dr. Gregory Velat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Velat, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Velat, MD
Dr. Gregory Velat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Velat's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 505, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Intelligent, compassionate, & offered an easy to understand explanation of care. I felt totally at ease with him. I did not expect a down to earth Neurosurgeon at all, must be the good work environment & the help of his Medical Assistant, Tay. AdventHealth is the top of the line.
About Dr. Gregory Velat, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1417031691
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Velat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Velat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Velat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velat.
