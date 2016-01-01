Dr. Gregory Walker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Walker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Walker, DO
Dr. Gregory Walker, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Clinton, OH. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Port Clinton615 Fulton St, Port Clinton, OH 43452 Directions (419) 291-2003
ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Sylvania5700 Monroe St Unit 309, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-2003
ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Perrysburg6175 Levis Commons Blvd Ste 104, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 291-2003
Toledo2109 Hughes Dr Ste 450, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 824-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Gregory Walker, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1134307978
Education & Certifications
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.