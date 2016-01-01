Overview of Dr. Gregory Walker, DO

Dr. Gregory Walker, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Clinton, OH. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Port Clinton in Port Clinton, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH, Perrysburg, OH and Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.