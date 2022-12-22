Dr. Gregory Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Walker, MD is a Dermatologist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Tx.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco300 Richland West Cir Ste 2C, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 340-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walker took the time to keep me at peace and focused on results. He was attentive throughout the procedure. We had a nice discussion about his children and music while the pre was happening. I know that most Dr.s do things like this, but he just seemed to be more down to earth and level with me. I would return, but I pray I don't need to...
About Dr. Gregory Walker, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487074084
Education & Certifications
- UT Dell Medical School in Austin
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Tx
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
