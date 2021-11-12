Dr. Gregory Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Walton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Walton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Lakeside Women's Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - Edmond Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Walton works at
Locations
True Blue Aesthetics1800 Renaissance Blvd Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 433-6022
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walton has exceeded my expectations. My surgery went so well. Dr Walton makes sure you have his personal cell phone number before you go home just incase you may have a question or concern. I did text him about 4 days after I came home and he got back with me quickly and even checked on me the next day!!
About Dr. Gregory Walton, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- United States Institute Of Surgical Research
- CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
- Carraway Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walton works at
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.