See All General Surgeons in Edmond, OK
Dr. Gregory Walton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Walton, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (57)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Walton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Lakeside Women's Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - Edmond Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Walton works at True Blue Aesthetics in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Reif, MD
Dr. Michael Reif, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    True Blue Aesthetics
    1800 Renaissance Blvd Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 433-6022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Lakeside Women's Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
  • Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat FaceTite
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Walton?

    Nov 12, 2021
    Dr Walton has exceeded my expectations. My surgery went so well. Dr Walton makes sure you have his personal cell phone number before you go home just incase you may have a question or concern. I did text him about 4 days after I came home and he got back with me quickly and even checked on me the next day!!
    Carrie Babb — Nov 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Walton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Walton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Walton to family and friends

    Dr. Walton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Walton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Walton, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Walton, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750316949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • United States Institute Of Surgical Research
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • Carraway Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walton works at True Blue Aesthetics in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Dr. Walton’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Walton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.