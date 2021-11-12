Overview

Dr. Gregory Walton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Lakeside Women's Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - Edmond Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Walton works at True Blue Aesthetics in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.