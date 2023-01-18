Dr. Gregory Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Gregory Wang, MD
Dr. Gregory Wang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine|University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Nephrology Associates of Northern Virginia13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 135, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-4910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment with Dr. Wang after my doctor of almost 20 years left this practice. Dr. Wang was terrific. He is genuinely interested and concerned about his patients unlike many doctors who rush through their patients in order to fit as many in as possible. I look forward to continuing my care with him.
About Dr. Gregory Wang, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1871778068
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Emory University Hospital|Emory University|Emory University Hospital
- University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine|University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
