Dr. Gregory Warner, DO

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Warner, DO

Dr. Gregory Warner, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Warner works at NorthBay Infectious Disease in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Warner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Infectious Disease
    1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 100B, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Medical Center
  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Meningitis
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Meningitis

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Gregory Warner, DO

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073704326
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County/Usc Medical Center, Los Angeles, Ca
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Warner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warner works at NorthBay Infectious Disease in Vacaville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Warner’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

