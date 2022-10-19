Dr. Gregory Webb, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Webb, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Webb, DPM
Dr. Gregory Webb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
1
Tacoma General Hospital315 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Webb has helped me through so much with my foot. First a dbl bunionectomy and the screw removal, then nerve removal and in the last year a bunionectomy repair and hardware removal. I cannot express the amount of trust I have in this man as a surgeon. His surgical team is amazing. He is fast with his appointments due to a full schedule. If you can't remember something or have more questions, using MyCart for messaging is very efficient. I recommend him to everyone I know with foot pain. Thank you Dr. Webb for everything! Even your personal calls checking in on me.
About Dr. Gregory Webb, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1184697088
Education & Certifications
- Multicare Hosp
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
