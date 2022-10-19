See All Podiatrists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Gregory Webb, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Webb, DPM

Dr. Gregory Webb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Webb works at MULTICARE HEALTH SYSTEM in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Webb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma General Hospital
    315 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Dr. Webb has helped me through so much with my foot. First a dbl bunionectomy and the screw removal, then nerve removal and in the last year a bunionectomy repair and hardware removal. I cannot express the amount of trust I have in this man as a surgeon. His surgical team is amazing. He is fast with his appointments due to a full schedule. If you can't remember something or have more questions, using MyCart for messaging is very efficient. I recommend him to everyone I know with foot pain. Thank you Dr. Webb for everything! Even your personal calls checking in on me.
    Kimberly Becker Sumner, WA — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Webb, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1184697088
    Education & Certifications

    • Multicare Hosp
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Dr. Gregory Webb, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webb works at MULTICARE HEALTH SYSTEM in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Webb’s profile.

    Dr. Webb has seen patients for Bunion, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods.

