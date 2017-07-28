Dr. Gregory Weigler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weigler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Weigler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Weigler, DO
Dr. Gregory Weigler, DO is an Urology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Garden City Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Weigler's Office Locations
1
Advance Urology15138 Levan Rd Ste 38, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (248) 658-7500
2
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (734) 425-7230
3
Michigan Healthcare Professionals6255 Inkster Rd Ste 201, Garden City, MI 48135 Directions (734) 425-7230
4
St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital36475 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Garden City Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weigler?
My husband is seeing Dr. Weigler currently and we have been so pleased with his care! He is attentive, honest, and knowledgeable. He is one of the most down to earth, pleasant doctors I've come into contact with. I have complete trust in him with my husbands upcoming procedure!
About Dr. Gregory Weigler, DO
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063694644
Education & Certifications
- KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weigler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weigler accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weigler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weigler has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weigler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Weigler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weigler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weigler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weigler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.