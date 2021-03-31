Overview of Dr. Gregory White, MD

Dr. Gregory White, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. White works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.