Dr. Gregory White, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small New Smyrna Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory White, MD

Dr. Gregory White, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.

Dr. White works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach
    600 Palmetto St # 3, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 31, 2021
    This will be my 2nd rotator cuff surgery with Dr. White. I wouldn’t go anywhere else!
    Patricia Gilley — Mar 31, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gregory White, MD
    About Dr. Gregory White, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851368377
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in New Smyrna Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

    Dr. White has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

