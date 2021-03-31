Dr. Gregory White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory White, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory White, MD
Dr. Gregory White, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach600 Palmetto St # 3, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This will be my 2nd rotator cuff surgery with Dr. White. I wouldn’t go anywhere else!
About Dr. Gregory White, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851368377
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. White using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
